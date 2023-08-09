Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Heart treatment on Sehet Card suspended in PIC

August 09, 2023
PESHAWAR    -    The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has halted heart surgeries covered by the Sehet Card due to unpaid funds from the insurance company. This has caused concern among patients and their families over the past two days. The hospital clarified that while emergency heart surgeries continue, elective cardiac operations have been suspended. Daily, the hospital typically performs 70 angiographies, angioplasties, and 8 open heart surgeries. The hospital sources revealed that outstanding dues of 1.2 billion remain unpaid by the insurance company. Consequently, the hospital is struggling to acquire the necessary equipment for heart surgeries.

