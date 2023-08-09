Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in northeast and South Punjab and Kashmir.

Dust storm and dust raising winds are likely in centeral and south Sindh with chances of thunderstorm rain in coastal areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Baramula, while partly cloudy weather in Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, while Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.