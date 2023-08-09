Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens’ complaints, SSP

August 09, 2023
HYDERABAD - The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has said the Human Rights Cell (HRC) of the district police is working efficiently to address the issue pertaining to child labour, domestic violence, forced marriage, transgenders and others. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SSP said the cell, headed by Maria Sario, received 200 complaints in the month of July alone. He added that majority of the complaints pertained to domestic violence, returning dowry after divorce, child abuse, sexual harassment and problems faced by transgenders. The SSP claimed that most of the complaints were timely addressed. According to him, up to 3 dozen complaints were related to the dowry issue and 20 others were about harassment. The SSP appreciated the performance of the HRC and assured them of the complete support of the district police.

