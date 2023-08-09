IGP urges young officers to perform duty with hard work and dedication

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held a meeting with a delegation of under training ASPs of 49th Common who has completed their field training in various districts of Punjab at Central Police Office, Lahore. The young police officers briefed the IG Punjab about the practical experiences and observations they gained during the field training. ASP Kamil Mushtaq gave a presentation on the challenges of urban policing and crime prevention in Lahore. ASP Sabira Ayub and Shazia Ishaq informed about experiences gave suggestions for improvement in service delivery on policing of rural areas.
The other ASPs also presented their observations about the experiences gained during field training in the different districts. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the suggestions of the young officers and ordered them to perform their duties with hard work and dedication. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the under-training officers to prioritize challenging postings at the beginning of their careers to better prepare themselves for future challenges. IG Punjab further asked them to make the process of public service delivery easier by using modern applications and IT software’s.
IG Punjab said that the people have high expectations from the young police officers so improve the police identity with excellent leadership and performance, spend more time with the soldiers, take the best performance from the team as a successful commander.
Additional IG Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Additional IGP PHP Abdul Karim, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present on this occasion.