IGP urges young officers to perform duty with hard work and dedication

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held a meet­ing with a delegation of under training ASPs of 49th Common who has completed their field training in various districts of Punjab at Central Police Office, Lahore. The young police offi­cers briefed the IG Punjab about the practical experiences and observations they gained dur­ing the field training. ASP Kamil Mushtaq gave a presentation on the challenges of urban policing and crime prevention in Lahore. ASP Sabira Ayub and Shazia Ishaq informed about experi­ences gave suggestions for im­provement in service delivery on policing of rural areas.

The other ASPs also present­ed their observations about the experiences gained during field training in the different districts. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the sugges­tions of the young officers and ordered them to perform their duties with hard work and dedi­cation. IG Punjab Dr. Usman An­war directed the under-training officers to prioritize challeng­ing postings at the beginning of their careers to better prepare themselves for future chal­lenges. IG Punjab further asked them to make the process of public service delivery easier by using modern applications and IT software’s.

IG Punjab said that the peo­ple have high expectations from the young police officers so improve the police identity with excellent leadership and performance, spend more time with the soldiers, take the best performance from the team as a successful commander.

Additional IG Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Additional IGP PHP Abdul Karim, DIG Headquar­ters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan As­ghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present on this occasion.