Wednesday, August 09, 2023
IHC directs police to recover Iftikhar Durrani

Agencies
August 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the police to recover Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Durrani within four days. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case pertaining to the recovery of PTI’s leader Iftikhar Durrani. Petitioner’s lawyer expressed confidence in Superintendent Police (SP) CIA Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi before the bench. Advocate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said that Rukhsar Mehdi is an officer of the Islamabad Police with a good reputation. Islamabad Police’s counsel Tahir Kazem appeared in court and said that the case has been registered regarding the missing PTI leader, clarifying that Durrani is not in police custody. The court granted four days’ time to the police for the recovery of the missing citizen and adjourned further hearing of the case till the next date.

Agencies

