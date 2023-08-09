Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Independence Day celebrations begin in division

Agencies
August 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Com­missioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti to review Jashan-e-Azadi celebration on Tuesday. The deputy commissioners of four dis­tricts and officers of con­cerned departments par­ticipated in the meeting. According to a handout issued here, the meeting was informed that com­petitions of essay writing, speech writing and nation­al song had been started among students in colleges and schools in connection with the Independence Day. After the district, di­vision level competitions would be held on August 13 in which prizes would be distributed among the position holders. It was told the meeting that com­petitions were also being held among shopkeepers in four districts to deco­rate bazaars. A musical night would be held in col­laboration with the district administration and the PHA. The sports depart­ment will also organize various sports competi­tions at tehsil, district and division level. On August 14, flag-hoisting ceremo­nies would be held at the district and tehsil head­quarters.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691562968.jpg

