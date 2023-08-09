Inspiring summer camp by Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts

LAHORE - Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts has curated an inspiring summer camp that polishes creativity throughout the vacation season, extending its brilliance until August 10.
Executive Director Alhamra Mr. Muhammad Saleem Sagar expressed his enthusiasm for the budding talent in Kathak and theatre. These young stars, nurtured within the academy’s fold, are set to grace the stage with a mesmerizing theatrical performance as part of the summer camp.
Sagar congratulated the dynamic duo leading the Alhmra Academy of Performing Arts - the Deputy Director of Library and Archives, Mr. Muhammad Arif, and the Academy Supervisor, Ms. Naveen Roma. He lauded their exceptional dedication, highlighting how the academy has become a beacon, nurturing these young artists’ creative and constructive prowess. Under the expert guidance of the theatre class, the skilled Ms Rukhsana Khan imparts her wisdom while the talented Makhana shares the mesmerizing art of Kathak.