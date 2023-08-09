Iraq introduces visa-free 30-day stay for Pakistani pilgrims

The results of the visit of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to Iraq began to emerge.

The quota of Pakistani visitors has been increased to 100,000 for the first time by the Iraqi government.

The Iraqi government has approved the implementation of measures for the convenience of Pakistani pilgrims and travelers, after which the Pakistani pilgrims will be given visas for 30 days without any fee.

Earlier, a 15-day visa along with fee was the rule of the day.

Pakistani pilgrims will enter Iraq from Al-Sheib Port through the land route of Baghdad and Al-Najaf International Airport.

As per the Ministry of Interior, the condition of arrival and departure at the same airport for Pakistani visitors has also been abolished.

Both countries will regulate tourism companies to provide quality services to visitors. The Pakistani Embassy will take steps to control overstaying cases.

The interior minister said electronic visas would be issued for Pakistani investors going to Iraq and the measures would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iraq.