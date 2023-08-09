Islamabad police nabs 24 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police apprehended 24 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested a bootlegger namely Nabeel Masih and recovered 30 litres of alcohol from his possession, while police team also arrested accused namely Razzaq Masih involved in illegally gas refilling. The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Noman Gul involved in illegally selling petrol. The Karachi Company police team arrested four accused namely Sheraz Ejaz, Waris Masih, Pervez Masih and Qaiser Masih involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Golra police team arrested three drug peddlers namely Sardar Wali, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Yasir Imtiaz and recovered 1585 gram heroin from their possession.

Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested the accused namely Naveed Khan and recovered 1285 gram heroin from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested a drug peddler namely Hussain Ullah and recovered 2260 gram hashish and 2100 gram heroin from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Fahim Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Noon police team arrested accused namely Naveed Akhtar and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession, while police team also arrested two accused namely Junaid Ullah and Muhammad Ismail involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Furthermore, Khanna police arrested two accused namely Faheem Awais and Ali Raza involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Kirpa police team arrested the accused namely Gulfam khan and recovered one dagger from his possession. Sihala police team arrested a drug peddler namely Shahzad and recovered 125 gram heroin from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested three accused namely Adris Khan, Shahzad and Kashif and recovered three pistols with ammunition from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Zameer Ahmed and recovered one Kalashnikov rifle from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the officials of police station Sabzi Mandi have apprehended two wanted members of a former jailbird snatcher gang known as “Saidu gang” involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, weapons with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession,the spokesman said.

Following these directives, the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Saidu Afghani and Hussain. Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, weapons with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against such elements.