Wednesday, August 09, 2023
July hottest month on record: EU climate observatory

Agencies
August 09, 2023
International, Newspaper

Paris  -   July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, the European Union’s climate observatory confirmed Tuesday.

Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C (32 Fahrenheit), it said. “The month was 0.72C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for July,” it said.

About 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming since the late 1800s, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, has made heatwaves hotter, longer and more frequent, as well as intensifying other weather extremes like storms and floods.

“Heatwaves were experienced in multiple regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including southern Europe. Well-above average temperatures occurred over several South American countries and around much of Antarctica,” the EU climate observatory Copernicus said.

