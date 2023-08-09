Keamari Police arrest women drug traffickers

KARACHI-The district Keamari Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Balochistan to Karachi through women and children.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain, the Mochko police station of district Keamari, on a tip off arrested two women who were smuggling drugs from Hub Chowki to Karachi. The police recovered 9.700 kg drugs from the bags of the arrested women. The arrested were traveling with their children. The accused were arrested from Hub River Road. They were identified as Zubaidah and Nazira. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Cop shot injured

A policeman was shot and injured by the firing of some unidentified motorcyclist at Jamali Bridge, Super Highway, police sources confirmed on Tuesday. The accused fled away from the scene. The injured cop Mast Ali was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital for medical treatment. Search for the involved accused had been initiated by the police.