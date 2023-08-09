KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of KU Medical College

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has constituted a committee for the establishment of the KU Medical College. He was addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on Tuesday. The KU and the National Institute of Kidney and Urological Diseases Hospital, a project of the Kidney Foundation, signed MoU at the VC Secretariat to provide medical-related services which include emergency, cardiac, diagnostic, outpatient department, and radiological services to the KU faculty, employees and staff and their families.