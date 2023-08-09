Lack of interest, absenteeism mar Sindh Assembly

KARACHI-The very last private members day of Sindh Assembly was also marred by absence and lack of interest from lawmakers belonging to both sides of the aisle as only five members attended the sitting.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani began the session with a delay of around two hours in a deserted-looked house, prompting the chair to adjourn it without taking up any business. “Today is a private members day yet only five people are sitting in the house. The session has started two hours late but the members are not present in the house,” the speaker remarked before putting off the session to Thursday.

Due to absence of the members Question Hour related to Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr department, private resolutions, private bills and amendments to the rules could not be taken up. Two private bills The Sindh Education Standards and Curriculum (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Sindh Advisors (Appointments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were also amongst the agenda items remained untouched. Similarly, 17 amendments to the rules of procedure submitted private members of both sides—treasury and opposition—also not taken up.