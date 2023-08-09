LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE - LDA teams par­tially demolished six proper­ties in Gulberg during an action against illegal constructions and commercialization. The operation was conducted by Di­rector Town Planning III Sidra Tabasum under the supervi­sion of Additional DG Hous­ing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal. “Third Culture” cafe on Main Boulevard Gulberg was par­tially demolished and sealed. Several notices had been issued to the management but it ig­nored them. The cafe had been built in a parking area without an approved map. During the operation, the LDA teams also partially demolished and sealed five more properties in Gulberg for illegal commercial use.