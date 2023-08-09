Wednesday, August 09, 2023
LHC orders govt to arrange Elahi's meeting with his wife

LHC orders govt to arrange Elahi’s meeting with his wife
Our Staff Reporter
August 09, 2023
LAHORE   -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered authorities concerned to arrange a meeting of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with his wife on August 10. Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Qaisera Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab, against authorities for not allowing her to see her husband detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in jail. The petitioner had submitted that as per law, the families of the detained persons could meet them twice in a week.

She had pleaded with the court to direct authorities for arranging the meeting of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with his family.

