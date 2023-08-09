Maryam for brining maximum students into party fold

LAHORE - The PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday presided over a meeting at Model Town Lahore regarding the restructuring of the Muslim Youth Federation, a subsidiary cadre of the party consisting mainly of the youth.

Maryam Nawaz conducted detailed interviews of youth federation’s office bearers for well over five hours. She urged them to bring a maximum number of students into the party fold as they should be given prominent place in the party.

Maryam Nawaz said that use of guns, abuse and misogyny were not the political culture of the PML-N as it believed in educating the youth for leadership roles. “The PMLN wants to give pens, laptops and degrees in the hands of the youth. Guns, abuse and misogyny are not the culture of the N-League”, she observed.

Maryam said that the role of youth in Pakistan’s politics was very important as 65 percent of country’s population consisted of youth. “Being the largest party of Pakistan, the PMLN is required to take judicious decisions for the betterment of the youth and their better future”, she said, adding that the youth had a key role to play in the popularity of the PML-N.

She further stated that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, loans of billions of rupees were given to students for laptops and youth were also provided with decent employment.