Minister inspects flood arrangements, hospitals

SARGODHA - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday visited Sargodha district and inspected a mock exercise at Langarwala at the Jhelum River to rescue flood affectees.

He said the caretaker Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was taking concrete measures to facilitate the people of the prov­ince. He said that the next week was very important regarding rains and floods, so all depart­ments needed to be alert. “Heavy rains have been predicted in Pun­jab from August 11 to 14, due to which there is a fear of urban flooding, and so all departments should complete their operational preparations,” he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the Punjab government had com­pleted all arrangements to deal with calamities like floods. The minister was briefed that around 50 villages of Langarwala could be affected in case of flooding in the Jhelum, while the district ad­ministration has established four flood relief camps. The minister also inspected stalls set up by de­partments. Later, the minister also visited THQ Hospital Sahiwal.

The minister reviewed the facilities being provided to pa­tients and checked the atten­dance and availability of medical staff. He also inspected various wards including emergency and pharmacy and inquired from the patients about treatment and other medical facilities being provided to them.

Taking strict notice of com­plaints of the people regarding the X-ray unit and pharmacy, he warned the MS to resolve all is­sues of the hospital immediately. CEO Health Authority Dr. Asad Aslam informed the minister about problems of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, ADCR Mohsin Sillahuddin, CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam, CEO Education Akhtar Abbas Baloch, Assistant Com­missioner Sahiwal Muhammad Nawaz, District Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Awan , District Emer­gency Officer Mazhar Shah and officers of Local Government, For­ests, Civil Defence and Livestock were also present. In the mock ex­ercise, Rescue 1122 personnel in collaboration with other depart­ments demonstrated their skill to rescue people trapped in the river.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Ja­mal Nasir made a surprise in­spection of Rural Health Center Jhawarian and expressed his an­ger over the deteriorating condi­tions of the hospital. He directed the CEO Health to paint all rural health centers across the district and keep the laboratories func­tional 24 hours a day. He also asked Dr. Asad Aslam for the de­tails of doctors and paramedical staff in the district to ensure avail­ability of facilities in hospitals.