Modern library for Bahawalpur lawyers on cards

BAHAWALPUR - The project for the construc­tion of a modern library for lawyers of Bahawalpur would be completed within two months, said Chief Jus­tice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The office-bearers of the Bahawalpur Bar Association (BBA) held a meeting with the CJ LHC and discussed matters pertaining to law and the welfare of the lawyer’s community, a news release on Tuesday said.

Justice Bhatti also said that the lawyers would also be provided with boxes at the li­brary. He expressed his satis­faction over measures being taken for the welfare of the lawyers’ fraternity.

The delegation comprises BBA General Secretary Abid Ali Qureshi, President, Ad­vocate Hamid Akhtar, Vice President, Advocate Rana Shehzad Khalid and execu­tive members including Ad­vocate Umar Rafeeq Bhati, Advocate Aata Muhammad, Advocate Syed Ahmad Tahir and Advocate Mahar Muham­mad Ramazan.

PARTLY CLOUDY WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE CITY

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.