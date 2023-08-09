Moot held to inspire young people in battle against corruption

Peshawar - To facilitate meaningful engagement and empower young individuals to lend their perspectives on the vital matters of corruption, transparency, and accountability, Transparency International Pakistan, a prominent anti-corruption organization, successfully hosted a transformative conference on Tuesday. The event, named “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Integrity, Leadership & Anti-Corruption Conference: Empowering Youth for Transparent, Accountable, and Effective Governance,” aimed to inspire and involve young people in the battle against corruption.

The conference garnered enthusiastic participation from numerous university students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who represent the future leadership of Pakistan. It served as a platform for budding minds to glean wisdom from experts and engage in insightful dialogues concerning topics pivotal to integrity, leadership, and anti- corruption strategies.

Kashif Ali, the Acting Executive Director of Transparency International Pakistan, delivered a comprehensive overview of the organization’s endeavours to promote transparency and accountability across the country. During the event, Saadat Jehan, Deputy Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission, shed light on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013, empowering attendees with knowledge about their right to access information.