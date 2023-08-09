MoS Khar, Saudi minister discuss regional, global issues

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji on Tuesday discussed the regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Saudi vice minister is leading a highlevel and representative delegation with members from the Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Health, Environment and Agriculture, Industry and Mineral Resources, Investment etc, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. During the meeting, MoS Hina Khar expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations. She also appreciated the Kingdom’s interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan and apprised Saudi delegation of constitution of a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states especially Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a long history of relations marked by mutual trust and understanding and close multifaceted cooperation.