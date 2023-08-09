Naqvi lauds high-quality healthcare services offered to patients in Uzbek hospitals

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi embarked on a visit to the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the visit, he paid his respects at the mausoleum and offered a special prayer, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The CM also toured various hospitals and the tourist police station in Bukhara to inspect the facilities.

Upon reaching the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari, the caretaker warmly welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation. CM Mohsin Naqvi, along with his entourage, offered fateha and prayed for the country. The delegation further explored the Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex, taking note of its architectural brilliance and intricate details.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the collaborative legacy of Imam Bukhari and other sufis and scholars from Uzbekistan. The artistry exhibited in the Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex was met with admiration by the chief minister who praised the Uzbek architectural style and the intricate tile work.

During his visit to hospitals in Bukhara, the CM assessed the healthcare facilities available for patients and emphasised his dedication to providing exemplary medical services in Punjab.

The delegation also inspected the reception desk, referral system, and other departments in Uzbek hospitals, including child emergency, diagnostics, medical wards, and ICU.

The CM engaged in discussions with doctors and medical professionals, acknowledging their dedication to serving humanity. A briefing was provided about the hospital complex, and CM expressed his appreciation for the high-quality healthcare services offered to patients in Uzbek hospitals.

The Chief Minister also inspected the modern equipment in different departments, including the Cardiac & ICU, and observed the treatment procedures. He showed keen interest in advanced medical technology, training seminars for doctors, and the library system for medical practitioners.

The CM and his delegation were briefed about the tourist police station in Bukhara. The delegation inspected different sections and reviewed the system established to facilitate tourists. The Chief Minister also inspected the digital monitoring system and commended its effectiveness. Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi and his team inspected the arrangements for tourist assistance and the reception desk. They were provided with information about tourist attractions and the services available to visitors through a map.

Senior officials of the Uzbek tourist police briefed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the members of his delegation about the procedure of helping tourists and the Silk Route.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, secretary agriculture, APTMA’s Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, and other members of the delegation were also present on the occasion.