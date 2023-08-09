Neglected Guardians

The recent suspension of the anti-polio campaign in Khyber due to the refusal of local police to provide security is a distressing manifestation of the deep-seated issues that have plagued the region for far too long. The demands of the police officers for a proper service structure and the right to a pension are not mere whims; they are genuine concerns that reflect the dire conditions in which these officers work. It’s profoundly disappointing that these demands have been ignored for over four years, despite the fact that these officers are risking their lives on a daily basis.

The negligence of both the federal and provincial governments towards the concerns of these officers highlights a broader problem: the disregard for the people of the FATA belt and the Pashtun belt as a whole. These areas have been marginalised for years, and this incident is just another example of how their legitimate grievances are being brushed aside. The officers’ decision to refuse security for the polio campaign is a wake-up call that demands immediate attention.

The recent attack on a police vaccination team in Quetta, where officers lost their lives while the vaccinators remained unharmed, serves as a grim reminder of the risks involved in such campaigns. These officers are on the frontlines, often facing dangers that most of us can only imagine. It’s unjust that they are forced to wait for their basic rights while putting their lives on the line for the safety of others.

The suspension of the anti-polio campaign underscores the urgent need for the government to address the grievances of these officers and rectify the longstanding neglect of the region. This incident should not be taken lightly, but rather it should serve as a catalyst for change. The governments at both the federal and provincial levels must prioritise the well-being of their police force and ensure that their concerns are addressed promptly.

In a time when the world is grappling with the challenges of a pandemic, the importance of vaccination campaigns cannot be overstated. However, for these campaigns to succeed, the security and well-being of the personnel involved are paramount.