Over 100 PTI leaders, workers nabbed in Swabi

Swabi - Over the past two days, more than 100 leaders and members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have been taken into custody within this district. FIRs have been formally filed against them at police stations in four Tehsils of the city. Prominent individuals among those apprehended include Afsar Khan, the district’s general secretary; Major (R) Fida, former district general secretary; Sohail Khan, former Tehsil Chota Lahore nazim; Anwar Haqdad, former district president; Sohail Yousafzai, district president; Jahenzeb Khan, District Swabi union council Nazim; Ijaz Khalid, former Sheikh Jana union council nazim; and Shahzada Fahad, former provincial president of the Youth wing.

According to police sources, the district law enforcement authorities are actively seeking the arrest of two former Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Rangaiz Khan and Aqibullah, who is the brother of Asaad Qaisar, as well as Attaullah, the Mayor of District Swabi. Additional names are expected to be added to the FIR, which has been lodged under sections 188, 505, 1203, 148, and 149 at the district headquarters.

Following their presentation in the local Magistrate’s court, the detained leaders and workers were subsequently transferred to the Swabi judicial lockup on judicial remand.