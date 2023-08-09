Pak team set to compete in 22nd Asian Sr Men’s Volleyball C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is all geared up to represent the nation with enthusiasm and determination in the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship 2023, scheduled to kick off from August 19 in Urmia, Iran. To ensure the best preparation for the championship, the Pakistan national team will depart for Iran a week in advance on 11 August 2023. This early arrival will give the players ample time to acclimatize to the local climate and participate in practice matches, fine-tuning their skills before the main event. Adding to the team’s strength, the PVF has brought on board a foreign coach namely Mr. Issanaye Ramires Ferraz from Brazil renowned for his expertise in the volleyball sport alongwith a physical trainer also from Brazil. Their guidance and training will undoubtedly strengthen the team’s performance on the court.