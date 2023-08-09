“The universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.”

–Rumi

The Moai Statues of Easter Island are iconic and enigmatic stone statues scattered across the remote Easter Island in Chile. Carved by the ancient Rapa Nui people between the 13th and 16th centuries, these colossal statues range in height, with some reaching up to 33 feet. The purpose of the statues and the methods by which they were transported and erected on the island remain a subject of intrigue and speculation. Today, the Moai statues captivate visitors, highlighting the impressive craftsmanship of ancient civilisations and serving as a symbol of Easter Island’s cultural heritage.