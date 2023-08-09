Wednesday, August 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 09, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.”
–Rumi

The Moai Statues of Easter Island are iconic and enigmatic stone statues scattered across the remote Easter Island in Chile. Carved by the ancient Rapa Nui people between the 13th and 16th centuries, these colossal statues range in height, with some reaching up to 33 feet. The purpose of the statues and the methods by which they were transported and erected on the island remain a subject of intrigue and speculation. Today, the Moai statues captivate visitors, highlighting the impressive craftsmanship of ancient civilisations and serving as a symbol of Easter Island’s cultural heritage.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1691471443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023