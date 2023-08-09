PM launches 5 mega projects for twin cities

ISLAMABAD-The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched multiple development projects for the twin cities in the presence of the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

Just a day ahead of an announced departure of his government, the mega projects launched on Tuesday by the Prime Minister includes the Rawalpindi Ring Road, T-Chowk Interchange near Rawat, Road Widening from PWD interchange to T-Chowk, Defense Housing Authority Interchange on main Islamabad Expressway and Rawalpindi to Kharian Motorway.

The event was attended by the local leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, top bureaucrats of the twin cities administration and high-ranking officers and other dignitaries.

The prime minister performed the ground breaking of widening and rehabilitation of Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk, which will expand the road from four to eight lanes and benefit approximately 1.2 million people.

The project was already awarded to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and it is mobilized on site and it is expected that it will be completed in the next 6 months.

Though, the work on the construction of the PWD Interchange has been completed but the main issue remains unsolved as the four-lane expressway suddenly transforms to two-lane at Korang Bridge, which creates a serious problem for the motorists that remain stuck in the heavy traffic jam for hours due to which the city managers decided to start widening of the said portion of road.

Meanwhile, the T-Chowk interchange inaugurated by the Prime Minister will resolve the issue of traffic congestion on main GT road where it merged with Islamabad Expressway while once completed, it will give signal free corridor to motorists till Fasil Masjid.

The T-Chowk interchange was awarded to be built to Railcop — a subsidiary of the Pakistan Railways; however uncertainty prevails because a few days ago, the Prime Minister refused to inaugurate another project at Serena Chowk, which was also awarded to the same company.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated DHA interchange, which has already been completed significantly and it will help a smooth and safe link for thousands of people living in different phases of this housing society on both sides of the road.

The Prime Minister also performed the groundbreaking of Rawalpindi Ring Road, a signal-free controlled access six lane connection between GT Road and motorway. The project is being constructed by FWO while its executing agency is the Rawalpindi Development Authority.

The main purpose of this project is to avoid traffic congestion on main GT Road within the Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and it will provide a direct link to the motorway.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, which is being executed by the National Highway Authority. It will be an extension of Lahore-Sialkot-Kharian Motorway.

During the briefing on this occasion, the officials highlighted the importance of Dadhocha Dam and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway for the region.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and expressed his gratitude to the Capital Development Authority and Rawalpindi Development Authority for initiating and executing the said projects.

“These projects will enhance infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, stimulate economic growth and improve overall quality of life for the residents of the twin cities,” the prime minister remarked.