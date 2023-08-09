Police service center inaugurated in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formally inaugurated the Police service center (Khidmat Markaz) at Jalalpur Pirwala here on Tuesday.

DSP Jalalpur Bashir Ahmad Hi­raj, DSP Traffic Tahir Mushtaq, SHO city police station Zafar Imtiaz, SHO sadar Ibadullah Gilani and other officers were present. CPO while talking to the media said that the service center established for the convenience of the people of Jalal­pur Pirwala. He said that citizens could get vehicle clearance certifi­cate, missing documents, FIR copy, driving license renewal, domestic worker registration, character cer­tificate, driving learner permit, in­ternational driving permit, crime report, mobile phone verification service, General police verification, reporting of missing children, reg­istration of tenants and legal guid­ance on violence against women will be available at the centre.

Earlier,the people of Tehsil Ja­lalpur had to travel a long way to Shujabad service center to get these services.

Mr Mansoor said that service centers have been established at different places of the city for the convenience of the citizens which are providing valuable services to the people with great success.

Multan police was trying day and night to provide all possible facilities along with the safety of lives and properties of the public.

CPO also heard the problems of the citizens during the open court and issued orders to solve them.

DC FOR ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL WAGON STANDS

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir ordered a crackdown against illegal wagon stands, here on Tuesday.

He instructed this while chairing a meeting attended by officials of the Regional Transport Authority. The deputy commissioner main­tained that the wagon stands ly­ing on sui gas pipeline should be shifted to some other places.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin also pre­sented some new cases for ap­proval of some new wagon stands.

Deputy Commissioner also di­rected the officers to launch a crackdown against encroachers.