Punjab govt issues notification of increase in salaries, pension of employees

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker government on Tues­day issued the notification of 35 percent increase in salaries and 17.5 percent raise in pensions of its retired employees. Accord­ing to notification issued by Sec­retary Finance Punjab Mujahid Sherdil, salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16 has been increase by 35 percent while salary of employees from grade 17 to 22 has been increase by 30 percent. Pension of retired government employees has been increased by 17.5 percent and government has taken back the notification of 5 percent increase in pension. The pension increase will not be applicable on govern­ment employees who got retired from August 01, this year, the notification stated. The increase in salaries and pension will be applicable from August 01, and Punjab Finance Department has dispatched the notification to all concerned departments.