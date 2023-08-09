Wednesday, August 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt issues notification of increase in salaries, pension of employees

Staff Reporter
August 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab caretaker government on Tues­day issued the notification of 35 percent increase in salaries and 17.5 percent raise in pensions of its retired employees. Accord­ing to notification issued by Sec­retary Finance Punjab Mujahid Sherdil, salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16 has been increase by 35 percent while salary of employees from grade 17 to 22 has been increase by 30 percent. Pension of retired government employees has been increased by 17.5 percent and government has taken back the notification of 5 percent increase in pension. The pension increase will not be applicable on govern­ment employees who got retired from August 01, this year, the notification stated. The increase in salaries and pension will be applicable from August 01, and Punjab Finance Department has dispatched the notification to all concerned departments.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691566814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023