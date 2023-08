ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in northeast Punjab, south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir. Dust storm/dust raising winds is likely in central and south Sindh with chances of thunderstorm rain in coastal areas. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts.