Raja Riaz seeks share of credit in averting default

Opposition leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz said on Wednesday the PTI chairman destabilised the country and a no-confidence motion was moved.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Riaz said we were elected on the PTI ticket. "I separated myself from the PTI chief, telling him that his policies were harming the country," he said.

The DCs and DPOs used to pay money for their lucrative posts / transfers during Usman Buzdar’s tenure in the Punjab government, he alleged.

The opposition leader said they strongly opposed the PTI chief in the no-confidence motion against him.

He said the PTI chief carried out the May 9 incident wherein the monuments of the martyrs were burnt and broken.

“Shehbaz Sharif saved us from default with all his dedication. Khawaja Asif has forgotten that if the country is saved from default, we also have played a central role. We are very happy today that we have played our role to save the country from defaulting," he said.