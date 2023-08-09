Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Sana opens FIA’s Integrated Border Management System

Sana opens FIA's Integrated Border Management System
Agencies
August 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) here at the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to further increase its efficiency. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the initiation of such projects to make the FIA more efficient was commendable. In the era of changing technology, the IBMS would strengthen national integrity, security and protection.

The FIA officials gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the new IBMS. The system would be available at immigration check posts and airports, which would help verify passports and Pakistani visas. It would enable instant identification of documents and persons, and improve the document reading system through optical character recognition, it was further told.

The minister was informed that data verification would now be possible through real-time database as the system was completely integrated with other agencies, including the National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Directorate of Passport and Immigration, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Police and others. It was told that the system would also address malfeasance and misuse of powers. The Interior Minister also inaugurated E-Office in FIA, which would improve transparency and efficiency, and also save national resources. The FIA director general assured that EOffice would be fully operational in next six months.

