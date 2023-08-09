Wednesday, August 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SECP, FIA to collaborate for secure digital financial system

Imran Ali Kundi
August 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have agreed to collaborate for a secure digital financial system.

Chairma SECP Akif Saeed, and Additional Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir, held a meeting at SECP’s head office to foster effective collaboration and identify areas of shared interest between the two entities. Senior officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.

The SECP and the FIA have agreed to formalise their collaboration to protect Pakistan’s digital financial system from cybercrime and fraud threats through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The meeting witnessed constructive discussions and deliberations on several key areas of mutual interest. For illegal deposit- taking and illegal lending Apps, it was agreed to appoint focal persons and establish a quick communication channel, as well as regular sharing of information on matters under investigation at respective institutions.

ANF calls for increased awareness, collective effort to save youngsters

The chairman SECP informed the FIA team about SECP’s regulatory framework for digital lending apps, as well as efforts to prohibit exploitative practices and assure borrowers’ financial sustainability. The framework also requires digital lending NBFCs to disclose fees, loan terms, instalments and charges to borrowers in a transparent manner, Akif added. Companies are also barred from obtaining customer data and are expected to follow ethical and legal standards. The SECP collaborated with Google to implement the Personal Loan App Policy in Pakistan, restricting the listing of unauthorised and illicit apps. As a result, Google removed 115 illegal lending apps from its Play Store.

Additional Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir, appreciated SECP’s regulatory framework for lending apps and called for training and awareness sessions for officers on digital lending policy. He also agreed to assist SECP in capacity building and establishing digital forensics lab facilities.

Zero load management being carried out across all regions: IESCO  

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1691471443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023