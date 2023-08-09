Senate passes resolution demanding general elections on time

The Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take steps regarding preparations for upcoming general elections within the due time under the Constitution.

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad presented the resolution before the upper house, with the demand that all the state institutions should assist the ECP in holding the elections.

The move came at the moment when the government was all set to dissolve the National Assembly today — three days ahead of its mandated period.

The earlier departure of the government means that the elections must be conducted within the stipulated timeframe of 90 days.

The resolution passed by the upper house mentioned the Supreme Court’s ruling that holding the elections under Article 224 of the Constitution was a must which could not be avoided at any cost. It stated that the elections must be conducted as per the law, no matter, the National Assembly completed its tenure or it was dissolved.

The resolution also made it clear that the law was quite clear about the role of a person or institution, and a caretaker government was responsible to hold the elections and take decisions regarding day-to-day affairs.

“This House, therefore, demands the ECP to make sure that the elections will be held within the due period of time given under Article 224 of the Constitution,” read the resolution, making it clear that the electoral body was responsible to take all necessary steps in this regard.