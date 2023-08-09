Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Severe storm wreaks havoc in Latvia

Agencies
August 09, 2023
RIGA -Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail that swept across western and central parts of Latvia on Monday caused devastation to property and destroyed crops, local authorities said.

   In the afternoon, a severe weather warning was also issued for eastern parts of Latvia as the weather front was continuing to move toward the region.

   In Dobele, central Latvia, wind gusts once reached 33 meters per second during the storm, the highest wind speed recorded in the country in recent decades. Huge hail was also reported in Naudite village, Dobele municipality.

   In Tervete, a region in cen

