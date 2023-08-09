Shakira, Pique call an end to their bitter feud

BARCELONA - Shakira and Gerard Pique have reportedly decided to throw the towel on their bitter feud that spanned for months after the pair announced their split in 2022. According to Vanitatis, the Girl Like Me hitmaker and the football star no longer want to drag each others’ names through the mud due to their two sons Sasha and Milan. The publication reported that the two have had many meetings in which they discussed decisions pertaining to their children’s residence and custody. “They are complying with the separation agreement to the letter, there is no longer any discussion or problem,” the publication quoted Shakira’s spokesperson. This was later confirmed by Pique’s inner circle that reported: “That’s how it is, there is no problem, you can report as is.”

Their decision to become amicable in the process of their split comes after Shakira made multiple song releases and scathing digs at her ex, who had cheated on her with his now girlfriend Clara Chía. Pique has since moved on in his love life with The Sun reporting that the couple plan to set up their nest in the same house in which Shakira first moved in when she shifted to Barcelona, Spain. “Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona,” journalist Pepe del Real told El Programa de Ana Rosa as per the publication. “It’s quite secure, it’s not next to the sea but it does have a lot of privacy. “It is an old Piqué house, I imagine that he would have rented it or used it on a weekend. It is not a new love nest, it is a house that they are going to use to go live or settle for summer with Clara Chía.”