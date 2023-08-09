Wednesday, August 09, 2023
SHC irked by police failure to trace missing persons

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the police to take solid measures for recovery of the missing persons. A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and comprising Justice Mrs Kousar Sultana Hussain heard the petitions regarding missing persons including Ashraf Mengal and other citizens.
During hearing, Justice Naimatullah remarked that police do nothing for recovery of missing persons and people were also fed up of courts now. When no further proceeding on cases was reported, people have left visiting the courts, he added.
Expressing his annoyance over the investigation officer, he said: “You come with old reports every time.”
The investigation officer informed the court that Ashraf Mengal was not imprisoned at any detention centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over absence of petitioner, the court adjourned the hearing for indefinite time directing police to taken steps for recovery of missing persons.

ANF calls for increased awareness, collective effort to save youngsters

OUR STAFF REPORT

