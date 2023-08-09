‘Steps being taken for skilled youth’

LAHORE - Punjab Small Industries Corporation Lahore Director Ali Akbar Ma­har said all possible steps were being taken to provide busi­ness opportunities to the skilled youth. He said this while ad­dressing a seminar regarding awareness of Punjab Employ­ment Scheme for skilled youth at Government College of Technol­ogy for Boys PAF Road Sargodha here on Tuesday. Regional Direc­tor Punjab Small Industries Cor­poration Sargodha Zafar Javed, Manager Business Development Javed Iqbal, Principal GCT En­gineer Iftikhar Ahmed, repre­sentative Sargodha Chamber of Commerce Ghulam Hasan Goga also participated. Ali Ak­bar said that billions of rupees of loans had been given by the Punjab government for the skilled persons under the Pun­jab employment scheme.