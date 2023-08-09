TEVTA launches capacity building programme for officials

LAHORE - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Au­thority (TEVTA) launched multiple capacity building programmes for the de­partmental officials in col­laboration with GIZ here at Centre of Excellence, Mu­ghalpura on Tuesday.

Industries & Commerce Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Additional Secretary (Commerce) Zohaib Mushtaq, SPU Di­rector Abu Bakar Salman, Deputy Secretary (Com­merce) Abu Bakar Zubair and Director Training TE­VTA Ms. Amber Afzal Chat­tha and other senior of­ficials also participated in the first day proceedings.

Officials belonging to various attached organi­zations of the ICI&SDD (Industries, Commerce, In­vestment and Skill Devel­opment Department) were imparted training in areas, including advanced data analytics and ICT skills. Simultaneously, the newly recruited IWRPP (Improv­ing Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project)

staff got its orientation and training on various fac­ets of the project including TVETA landscape, legal and institutional framework, project objectives and oth­er ancillary matters.

On this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said the TVETA was future of Pakistan and ac­cordingly, the department

was focusing on improv­ing quality of technical and vocational education at the grass roots level. In the same way efforts were un­derway to train teachers and other departmental officials. These initiatives would help build capac­ity of departmental offi­cials and would ultimately translate in the overall im­provement in the quality of TVET, he added.

Additional Secretary Commerce Zohaib Mush­taq highlighted the impor­tant aspects of the IWRPP and said that it would prove to be a milestone in bridging the skills gap and enhance employability of technology graduates.