Three of a family killed in firing incident

QUETTA - Three persons of a family including a man his wife and a child were killed by un­known armed men in Quet­ta on Tuesday, police said. They said that man was go­ing home on his motorbike when unknown armed men opened fire at them within the precincts of Manzoor Shaheed PS, killing all on the spot. The dead bodies were shifted to the civil hospital, Quetta, for medico-legal for­malities. The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Fur­ther probe is underway. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a civil hospital for medicolegal formalities. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. The reason for killing is re­ported to be an old enmity. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

LANGU TAKES NOTICE OF KILLING OF THREE PEOPLE IN QUETTA

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday took notice of a firing incident that left three dead in Quetta. He also expressed his sorrow for the death of a man along with his wife and his small girl. The Minister ordered concerned officials to take measures to arrest attackers involved in the killing of the three members of a family to bring them to justice. He also sought the report of the incident.