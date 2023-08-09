Transformative skill training for students  

The ongoing decade has witnessed the global dominance of AI, with a paradigm shift towards integrating artificial intelligence into various industries. However, Pakistan, particularly the public sector universities in Sindh and Balochistan, faces a significant challenge in equipping students with modern tech skills. Thousands of graduates are produced each year, but it is disheartening to observe that many students struggle with basic computing skills, let alone leveraging AI to enhance their technical expertise and seek better job opportunities in the tech market.

To address this pressing issue, there is an urgent need for transformative skill training programmes targeted at students. Implementing such programmes requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, educators in public-sector universities should receive extensive training in modern computing techniques and the application of AI. By empowering teachers with up-to-date knowledge, they can effectively guide and mentor students in designing AI-related projects.

Furthermore, collaboration between the government and leading tech companies, such as Abacus Consulting Technology Limited, through public-private partnerships can play a vital role in bridging the skill gap. By offering internship opportunities, students can gain practical experience, refine their skills, and become more competitive in the job market.

These initiatives hold immense potential to uplift students in marginalised provinces, enabling them to become self-sustaining through AI-driven innovation and entrepreneurship rather than solely relying on government jobs.

By implementing comprehensive and focused skill training programmes, Pakistan can nurture a new generation of tech-savvy individuals, fostering innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness in the era of AI dominance. Through collective efforts, we can create a brighter future for Pakistani students, empowering them to seize the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and drive positive change in their communities and beyond.

JAVERIYA MAHAR,

Hyderabad.