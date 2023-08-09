Two more suspected Congo virus patients brought to FJCHQ

QUETTA - Two more suspected Congo virus pa­tients have been admitted to Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta FJCHQ as the number of positive cases reported this year is 25. As per hospital sources, the condition of one of the patients brought to the hospital is critical.

According to the administration of FJHQ, Akhtar Muhammad, 20 res­ident of Ziarat district was shifted to the hospital last night in a critical condition due to the complaint of bleeding from the nose and mouth. Separately, an eight-year-old Mu­hammad Saleem from Chaman dis­trict was also admitted to the hos­pital last night.

The blood samples of the pa­tients brought to the hospital sus­pected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sourc­es said. They noted that as many as 25 cases of Congo virus have been reported so far this year, in which 9 patients have died.