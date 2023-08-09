UK police arrest man after stabbing outside British Museum  

LONDON-Police in London arrested a man Tuesday after a stabbing outside the British Museum which led to the evacuation and temporary closure of the popular tourist attraction. The incident unfolded at around 10:00 am (0900 GMT) on the street bordering the southern perimeter of the world-famous site, according to London’s Metropolitan Police. “Police have arrested a man on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) following an incident,” the force said. “A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital. “His condition is being assessed.” The Met said it was “an isolated incident” and there was no remaining risk to the public. “It is not being treated as terror-related,” the force added. The museum in the heart of the capital -- which is a huge draw for tourists, particularly in peak summer months such as August -- was evacuated following the stabbing. “The museum was closed this morning due to an incident following a member of the public being attacked nearby,” a spokesman said in a statement. “Visitors were evacuated from the museum as a precaution and we wish the victim a full and swift recovery.”