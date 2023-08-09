Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Unlawful gatherings, rallies banned in Abbottabad

APP
August 09, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -   On Tuesday, the District Administration of Abbottabad took the step of imposing a ban, under section 144, on any unauthorized gatherings and rallies due to the prevailing political turmoil. Amidst the ongoing political unrest, the Abbottabad district administration has proactively acted to uphold peace and security within the region. To achieve this, a ban has been placed on all forms of unlawful gatherings, rallies, and associated activities across the district. This ban will remain in effect until August 15, 2023.

