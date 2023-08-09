WC Qualifier home leg: PFF seeks support from PSB, Sports Board Punjab

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has formally communicated with both the Pakistan Sports Board and the Sports Board Punjab, seeking approval to host a crucial World Cup Qualifier match against Cambodia scheduled for October 17, 2023.

In preparation for the upcoming events, the Pakistan football team is fully equipped to engage in an away match against Cambodia scheduled for October 12, 2023, on Cambodian turf. Meanwhile, formal requests have been initiated to the Pakistan Sports Board for the allocation of Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad and to the Sports Board Punjab for the use of Punjab Stadium.

In a letter, PFF wrote," It has been eight years since the last match was played in Pakistan, dating back to 2015 which signifies the historical importance of this particular match in the hearts of Pakistani football lovers who rightly deserve to see their national team performing in front of its home crowd." We request your support for this historic match which continued the growth of football in Pakistan, the statement added.

According to the PFF source, the letter dispatched to both sports boards via email includes an enclosure detailing the AFC stadium regulations. It's imperative to emphasize that the PFF is under a time constraint to finalize the venue and submit it to both FIFA and AFC by August 18.