Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Woman gives birth to six kids, only one survives

Agencies
August 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A woman gave birth to six children at a Charity Hospital here on Tuesday but only one of them survived. According to hospital sources, the condition of the only surviving infant Shrimati Rekha Lakshman was said to be serious. Medical Superintendent of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Waseem Shaikh informed that Rekha was a resident of Kunri, Umerkot district, and she was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after 11 pm. He added that the woman was six months pregnant and that she gave birth to six children. The MS said all the newborns were very underweight. According to him, premature birth was reason for the deaths of newborns.

