WSSP intensifies connection registration drive

PESHAWAR - The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has intensified its campaign for the regularisation of illegal connections and collection of water dues to strengthen its financial self-sustainability and ultimately alleviating the burden on government funds.

Special teams have been formed on directives from Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir in all five zones for rigorous regulation and recovery efforts.

To facilitate consumers, facilitation centres have been established in zonal offices and relevant union councils. The centres will register connections instalment-based collection of outstanding dues along with current bills.

The decision to expedite the campaign was made during a meeting chaired by Dr Nasir. Amongst the participants were General Manager Operations Engineer Tarab Shah, Zonal Managers including Aamir Gul Khattak, Maria Shahbaz, Basit Khattak, Farman Ali, and Anwarul Haq, along with Water Supply and Water Rate Staff Managers.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the regularisation and recovery of illegal connections and directed zonal offices to expedite the campaign. Emphasis was placed on areas with remarkably low recovery rates, which include recovery as low as 35 percent.

An awareness campaign is also being underway alongside the regularisation efforts, focusing on encouraging consumers to register their connections and make timely payments for water bills.

Elected representatives are also participating in the campaign to convince people to register their connections.