Allies’ support assumes paramount importance for ruling party

ISLAMABAD - The democratic process in the country is continuously shaping its directions, as the interpretations of the Constitution are almost changing in different political scenarios. The country’s politics, in these days, is revolving around the controversial ‘reserved seats’.

With the discourse regarding conditional apologies by the former premier Imran Khan, rounds of talks between the federal government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) without a breakthrough, suspicious delay in the signature on ‘Election Act Amendment Bill 2024’ by the President, a question is arising which government entity [Parliament, Election Commission of Pakistan and Supreme Court] will prevail on the matter of ‘reserved seats’.

It is for the first time in the country’s parliamentary history that the 342-members house [National Assembly] has yet to be completed, as it has never happened in the past despite unending differences among political forces.

Political pundits are often seen sharing their views that a democratic system is evolving with each political event. The election’s dispute, among the political players, has still not settled. The factor of a ‘time limit’ to resolve political matters of national level has never seriously been considered by the political players, even after getting political loss in the regime era.

The example of not taking oath from the parliament by the members, after winning the seats, had remained a lacuna which has recently been resolved. A seasoned politician Chaudhary Nisar Ali, in this matter, had made a record of delaying his oath-taking in the provincial assembly.

Political experts viewed that the ruling party [PML-N] is in these days needs support of its political partners in the parliament. The support of the allies for ruling party, at this political juncture, has assumed paramount importance to deal with political opponents in and outside the parliament. The recent statement by PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has further increased the anxiety of the ruling party.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari , without mincing words, conveyed that the PPP was ready to strengthen the government in the parliament but the government must deliver on its promises. He contended that if the government feels threatened, the prime minister should advise dissolving the assembly and call for fresh elections. The PPP’s secretariat has still not issued any clarification on this ‘important statement’, as normally political parties in its previous practice termed it merely a personal statement by the politicians to hush-up the matter. Likewise, the suspicious delay in the signature on Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 by the President is also increasing the anxiety. The PPP had given a tough time to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on passing of the federal budget. Likewise, the MQM-P is also criticizing the inflation and mishandling of matters by the government on different matters. Political observers viewed that the ruling party (PML-N) cannot afford to annoy its partners, as the political opponents claimed that the current government would not last for more than two months.