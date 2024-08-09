Ambassador of Tajikistan calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI - Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir on Thursday called on Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and discussed bilateral relations, investment opportunities, exchange of delegation and other issues of mutual interest.

Talking to Tajik Ambassador, the Governor said that Tajik investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Sindh and, SIFC project is providing all possible support and assistance to the investors.

The Tajik Ambassador said that Tajik investors are interested in various sectors in Sindh province. He also lauded Governor Sindh’s public welfare initiatives. Earlier, the Ambassador of Tajikistan along with Governor Sindh visited IT classes at Governor’s House, Bell of Hope and other projects.

The Ambassador of Tajikistan highly praised the IT courses and said that such modern programs can be used for capacity building of youth to empower them. He also planted a sapling while participating in the ongoing plantation campaign under the Sindh Governor Initiative.