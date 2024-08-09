ARID university, HEC agree on collaboration in education, research

Rawalpindi - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed on collaboration in education and research.

Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem recently met with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, according to a press release. During the meeting, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem congratulated Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on his reappointment as the HEC Chairman for the upcoming term and extended his best wishes.

The discussion focused on the challenges facing the education sector and potential strategies to address them. The Vice Chancellor briefed the Chairman on the ongoing research projects and educational programmes at the university, emphasizing the importance of HEC’s support for these initiatives. He also highlighted various projects in the agricultural research department and the training of students.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the university’s research and educational programmes, assuring continued support from the HEC for the university’s developmental plans. He stated that the HEC is committed to enhancing the quality of education across the country and will maintain its collaboration with Arid Agriculture University to advance agricultural research and education. Both heads discussed various aspects of improving research and educational standards and expressed their commitment to working on joint projects in the future, the press release said.