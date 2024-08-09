Army won’t allow anyone to create anarchy, vows COAS

Gen Asim Munir says whoever doesn’t adhere to Shariah and Constitution, we don’t consider him Pakistani. Criminals and smuggling mafias supporting terrorism. Terms Khawarij a great sin. Lauds Pakhtoons’ sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Highlights severity of corruption, describing it as the greatest crime in the eyes of Allah n PM terms govt’s ties with institutions excellent.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir Thursday vowed not to allow anyone to spread anarchy in the country.

“The anarchy in the country is spread through social media. If anyone tried to spread chaos in Pakistan, by God, we [army] will stand against them. No power in the world can harm Pakistan because this country is created to last,” the COAS pledged this while addressing an Ulema-o-Mashaikh Conference at the Convention Centre here.

According to the transcripts of his speech shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army Chief said: “Anarchy is spread through social media.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also graced the occasion as chief guest. The army chief pledged to stand resolutely against any attempt to create chaos in the country as he asserted the military’s commitment to safeguarding national integrity and upholding the principles of Shariah and the Constitution.

“The Pakistan Army is struggling to eliminate anarchy in the land. Whoever doesn’t adhere to the Shariah and the Constitution, we don’t consider them Pakistanis,” the army chief said. He also highlighted the severity of corruption, describing it as the greatest crime in the eyes of Allah.

He said that if anyone wants to know the importance of a state, they should ask about Iraq, Syria and Libya. “Where are those who used to say that ‘the two-nation theory has been drowned in the Bay of Bengal... Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the Partition of the subcontinent,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff urged scholars and clerics to promote tolerance and unity in society instead of extremism or discrimination, saying that they should “bring back moderation in the society and reject corruption in the world”.

He emphasized, “Let us strive for a Pakistan where everyone can thrive in peace and prosperity. We are one nation, one people, and together we can achieve greatness.” He acknowledged the vital role of Ulema in promoting peace, tolerance, and inclusivity, countering extremist narratives, and educating society to reject hate and violence.

It is to mention here that earlier on Monday last, Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said that not enough was being done against “digital terrorism” under the law adding it was causing fake news and propaganda to spread in the country.

COAS Munir also addressed other issues, particularly terrorism, in his address. He commented that Pakhtoon community made a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism adding the nation stood with it. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the Pakhtoon community and the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in combating terrorism, expressing the Army’s solidarity with them. He further said: “Khawarij are a great fitna” adding that criminals and smuggling mafias were supporting terrorism.

Gen Munir told the audience that Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past four decades. “We are explaining to them not to oppose their brother Islamic country and a long-time friend [Pakistan] for the sake of the Khawarij fitna,” he added. He also suggested the people protesting on different issues to remain peaceful. He emphasised Pakistan’s longstanding support for Afghan refugees and urged them to maintain peaceful relations with Pakistan.

Addressing extremism, General Munir reiterated the Islamic teaching that “there is no coercion in religion” and condemned the backing of terrorism by criminal mafias. Highlighting the sanctity of the Prophethood, General Munir asserted the protection of religious values as paramount. “Pakistan is built to last,” he affirmed, emphasising the nation’s resilience against external threats. He was of the view that Kashmir dispute was an “incomplete agenda” between Pakistan and India as he expressed regret at Israeli atrocities in Gaza, saying: “The heart sheds tears of seeing the atrocities on Palestine and Gaza.”

In his address to the convention, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to play an active role in countering propaganda, fake news, and disinformation, while aligning with core Islamic values and principles.

He stressed the significance of the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in guiding youth towards understanding the Quran, Sunnah, and character building, alongside academic knowledge and technical skills.

In his address, the prime minister emphasized, “Islam is a religion of peace, and peace is the foundation of Islam. It teaches us coexistence, not confrontation. We must uphold these Islamic values firmly.”

He further remarked, “Pakistan is a nation built on the principles of love, compassion, and acceptance. Our diversity, encompassing various cultures, religions, and ethnicities, is our strength. Let us embrace our differences and celebrate our unique identities.”

He also paid tribute to the brave security forces and law enforcement agencies, saying, “We salute those who risk their lives daily to protect the nation, offering the highest sacrifice for the motherland. We honor the sacrifices of our martyrs, who have given their lives to defend the nation.”

The PM said that the coalition government and the national institutions were in an unprecedented harmony and cooperation to serve the better national interests and steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

He said that the country never needed unity and national harmony more, and he had never seen such a level of cooperation between a political government and the institutions throughout his political career.

He said that the challenges pervading the country necessitated learning lessons from past weaknesses and mistakes and making sincere efforts to develop Pakistan as a country as was dreamt by the forefathers and sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives during the Pakistan Movement.

He said the nation, which was about to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 14, was yet to find its destination, but the goal was achievable provided the dedicated efforts were made and the teachings of Quran and Sunnah were followed.

He said even the army soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to protect millions of other children from being orphaned, were being humiliated on social media.

Calling the May 9 attacks “the most heart-wrenching” incident in the country’s history, the prime minister highlighted that the characters behind the tragedy of 1971 met their fate in Bangladesh amidst the recent developments in the country.

He urged the Ulema to play their role to do away with the division in the society and highlight the Islamic economic system, and said that no force could obstruct the country’s development if the nation was determined to achieve its goal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the gathering that the government was making all-out efforts to address the economic challenges and expected the upcoming IMF program to be the last one. At the same time, it had scraped Rs50 billion to support the power consumers of the protected category consuming up to 200 units. But the consumers using 200-500 units of electricity were still under the burden, he added.

However, he assured the gathering that the coalition government and the COAS were in consultation to work out a comprehensive plan to ease the inflation-stricken people and the provinces would soon announce their respective plans in this regard.

He said the IMF Program was a compulsion to bring economic about stability, productive employment and reforms in the FBR and power sector.